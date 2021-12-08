Nigeria wins 2021 World Soil Day Award | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigeria has emerged winner of the 2021 King Bhumibol World Soil Day (WSD) Award, instituted to recognise individuals and institutions that organised impactful WSD celebrations.

The award was received by Nigeria`s Ambassador to Thailand, Amb. Oma Djebah at a ceremony in Rio Et Province, Thailand, attended by Princess Maha Chakri-Sirindborn.

Prof. Victor Chude, Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Institute of Soil Science (NISS), described the award as a milestone for the country and the institute in particular.

Chude noted that it was the first time an African nation won the award since it was instituted in 2018.

According to him, it is a recognition of how Nigeria takes the issue of soil management and protection seriously and its desire to promote sustainable soil management in order to bequeath a healthy and productive food system.

“Also, the award brings visibility for the country and value for its soil resources.

“This is a highly valued award where 48…