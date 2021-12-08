Premier League changes would not ‘kill the golden goose’ says MP | The Guardian Nigeria News

The chairwoman of a fan-led review of English football on Tuesday rejected claims that its recommendations risked “killing the golden goose” of the globally successful Premier League.

The government commissioned the ground-breaking review, led by former sports minister Tracey Crouch, in April after the European Super League scandal.

Crouch told lawmakers the proposals, which include the creation of an independent regulator, would encourage growth in the game despite fears expressed by some bosses.

Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow has said there is a risk from over-regulating, while Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish said the adoption of the proposals would be a “huge act of self-harm”.

But Crouch told lawmakers on the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee some changes in football governance were necessary.

“I don’t see it as killing the golden goose,” she said.

“The whole point of what we’re setting out is about long-term sustainability and…