Bybit Next Level 2021 — Delivering the Best Trading Platform﻿ | The Guardian Nigeria News

SINGAPORE, 9 December 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Bybit, one of the world’s fastest growing cryptocurrency exchanges, held its year-end product launch and review session titled “Bybit Next Level” where CEO Ben Zhou shared recent significant milestones and the exciting new products and services that the crypto exchange will be launching soon for its global users.

Recent Significant Milestones

· Serving all crypto lovers of all levels: Bybit supports spot trading, derivatives trading, new token launchpad, and the staking and yield earning services in ByFi Center that include launchpool to empower users in their crypto trading journey.

· Global user base: Bybit saw a 77% increase in terms of global user base, and is currently serving global communities from more than 150 countries and supporting 13 languages.

· Overall trading volume: Bybit saw more than $1.7 trillion worth of crypto asset transactions in the last…