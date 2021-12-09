I am not Fayemi’s anointed candidate for Ekiti gubernatorial poll, ex-SSG insists | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Don expresses doubt about credibility of APC, PDP primaries

• I remain a candidate to beat, says gov aspirant, Bamishile

The immediate past Secretary to Ekiti State Government, Abiodun Oyebanji, has faulted the notion that he is the anointed candidate of the state governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

Oyebanji, who spoke after procuring his nomination and expression of interest forms at the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja, explained that Fayemi had created the level-playing field for aspirants to actualise their aspiration.

He said: “The governor of Ekiti State is the leader of the party in the state and all aspirants are members of APC in the state. The governor has no preferred candidate. He prefers everyone and the candidates will emerge at primary. I am not his anointed. Everybody running belongs to APC and he is our leader. I am sure that everyone of us enjoys his support.”

The former SSG identified poverty and insecurity as teething…