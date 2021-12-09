I can go into jungle with Bisi Akande, Buhari says at book launch | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Lagos described Chief Bisi Akande, a former interim Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party, as a “perfect public officer,” and the type of person he could go into the jungle with.

Speaking at the public presentation of My Participations, a memoir of Chief Bisi Akande, the President said the author has retained his ‘‘inflexible integrity,” in and out of public office, never accepting or offering bribes.

The President, who heaped praises on the former governor of Osun State, further described him as a decent, truthful, and friendly person as well as an administrator of the first order, whose leadership qualities made him the unanimous choice as the first Chairman of the APC.

President Buhari used the occasion to narrate his first meeting with Akande, his passion for Nigeria, achievements, and disappointment as governor of Osun State as well as his many battles to wrest power from the then ruling party, the People’s…