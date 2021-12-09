



Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said there has been a significant rise in the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the state. “Between Tuesday 30, November 2021 that I made my address and now, we have seen a significant rise in cases associated with the Omicron variant of this pandemic,” Sanwo-Olu said in a statement. Sanwo-Olu […]

The post Lagos seeing 'signicant rise' in Omicron COVID-19 variant, says Sanwo-Olu appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper