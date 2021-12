Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, (NAPTIP), Dr. Fatima Waziri-Azi, has called for a stronger partnership with members of the fourth estate to strengthen the fight against human trafficking in Nigeria. She made the call at the opening of a three-day media training workshop held in Keffi, Nasarawa state […]

The post NAPTIP seeks more media synergy appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper