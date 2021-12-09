Onyeka Onwenu, Kate Henshaw, Patience Ozokwor hit stage together in 'Speaking Out'







Speaking out, a stage play from the stable of Doyenne Circle is set to hit the stage of the Agip Hall of Muson center on the First of January 2022 featuring the Queen of Nigerian music Onyeka Onwenu on stage not just singing but dancing and acting alongside Kate Henshaw, Patience Ozokwor and other prominent […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper