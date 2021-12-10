At least 49 migrants killed in Mexico road accident — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

At least 49 migrants were killed Thursday in Mexico after the truck they were hiding in hit a retaining wall and overturned in the southern state of Chiapas, a major transit point for those trying to reach the United States.

Another 58 people also were hurt, three of them seriously, according to a preliminary report from the prosecutors in Chiapas, which borders Guatemala.

The migrants were crammed into the truck, civil protection officials told reporters.

“According to the statements of the survivors, most of them are from Guatemala,” said Luis Manuel García, the Civil Protection director for Chiapas.

Officials said it appeared that the driver was speeding when he lost control of the vehicle on the highway connecting the city of Chiapa de Corzo with the state capital Tuxtla Gutierrez. He later fled the scene.

Local television images showed large numbers of ambulances, firefighters and rescue workers gathered around the crashed vehicle, together with some confused and shocked…