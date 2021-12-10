Lagos Airport awaits Chinese terminal two years after delivery date | The Guardian Nigeria News

•Issues of ‘concession within concession’ linger

•It is a work in progress, FAAN spokesperson says

Two years after the delivery date set by the Minister of Aviation, the new terminal for Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, has remained uncompleted with finishing touches stalled in the last three months.

The terminal, though seemingly completed on the outside, has allegedly had its fittings delayed by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) over pending issues on the concession of the entire facility, along with three others in Abuja, Port Harcourt and Kano.

A visit to the terminal recently showed the access bridge and its markings already in place, but with no activity ongoing in the terminal.

In 2018, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, had pledged to commission the terminal by November 2019. Unable to keep the promise, the Managing Director of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Hamisu Yadudu, last year, shifted the…