Lagos State government has shut 34 medicine outlets at Shomolu, Bariga, Gbagada, Shomolu and Kosofe Local Councils as well as Bale and Savage streets in Orile Iganmu Local Council Development Area of the state for non-compliance to regulatory standards.

The post Lagos shuts 34 medicine outlets appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper