Omicron: Economists urge FG to avoid another lockdown | The Guardian Nigeria News

Economic experts on Friday in Lagos advised the Federal Government to avoid another round of lockdown of the economy due to the new Omicron COVID-19 variant.

The experts told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that protecting lives was very important but the protection of livelihood was also key and should be factored in, in government’s response to Omicron incidence.

NAN reports that additional three more cases of COVID-19 pandemic that included the B.1.1.529 SARS-CoV-2 lineage, and the Omicron variant, have been confirmed in Nigeria, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

This has brought the total number of confirmed cases of the variant detected in Nigeria to six.

NAN also reports that Nigeria experienced lockdown of its economic activities in 2020 following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Akpan Ekpo, a Professor of Economics and Public Policy at the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom, urged the government not to consider any form of lockdown now…