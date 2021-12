A Opera Held A Digital Art Exhibition By Bidemi Tata — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Fuji: A Opera held a digital artist exhibition by 24-year-old Bidemi Tata at Untitled, Maitama Sule, Ikoyi on Sunday, 5th December, 2021. The OrijinalFujiIsArt VIP preview had in attendance, a cross section of art and music enthusiasts, music journalists, Fuji aficionados, pop culture researchers and trill seekers. Bidemi Tata while giving the commencement speech expressed…