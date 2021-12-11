Bayern star Kimmich ‘must be patient’ with covid recovery | The Guardian Nigeria News

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann said Friday he expects Joshua Kimmich to make a full recovery from Covid-19, but the Germany midfielder has been warned the path to full fitness may belong.

Kimmich is not expected to play again until January as he recovers from lung damage caused by covid after the 26-year-old, who is unvaccinated, tested positive last month.

In a statement, Kimmich has said he “can’t wait” to play and train again, but his enforced spell on the sidelines must continue as he has “slight infiltrations in my lungs”.

On Friday, Nagelsmann made it clear Kimmich will miss Bayern’s last three Bundesliga games of 2021 only as a precautionary measure.

“I’m not at all worried because the infiltrations are not dramatic,” said Nagelsmann.

“The break is a safety measure and no damage of consequence is to be expected.”

Kimmich is set to be one of Germany’s leading players at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Like the defensive midfielder, his Bayern…