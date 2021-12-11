How new PDP NWC will operate — Ayu | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, says the new National Working Committee (NWC) of the party will be guided by consultation, teamwork, internal democracy and national interest.

Ayu stated this in his address at the inauguration of the NWC in Abuja on Friday, assuring that the new team would strengthen the party’s internal democratic processes.

“We shall endeavour to reach out to all party members, young and old, male and female.

“This NWC will create alternate platforms within the party to actively engage the young people and our women.

“They will be engaged, not only for mobilizing and winning elections but for advocacy, policy formulation and the design of a new development agenda for the party.

“We shall return the party to vigorous discussions; pay serious attention to new thinking and the implementation of policies and programmes that will secure and improve the quality of life of all Nigerians,” Ayu said.

He said that the…