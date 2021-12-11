NOA blames drug abuse for kidnapping, banditry, others | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) says drug abuse and addiction are triggers of political thuggery, kidnapping and other social vices being witnessed in the society.

Malam Hamzat Audu, Director of the NOA in Niger State said at a one-day town hall meeting with stakeholders in Minna on Saturday that drug abuse and addiction were fuelling anti-social behaviours.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting held to address escalating cases of drug addiction, banditry, thuggery and other social vices.

Audu noted that the vices were affecting the socio-economic wellbeing of the people and causing distrust, and disunity among Nigerians.

“Trust was the component that hitherto held the society together, but in recent times, it has suffered serious blows resulting in suspicion, fear and general disaffection among the citizenry.

“There is a compelling need to sensitise and educate people on the fact that drugs is the major enabler and indeed the trigger…