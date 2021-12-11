Reekado Banks… Heartfelt Melodies Off The Record — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Chinonso Ihekire 11 December 2021 |

3:14 am Just behind where he sat, a huge Michelangelo-esque painting rested on the wall. It was one of those ‘Last Supper’ type of paintings that lit up the room with a vintage artsy feel.

His sleeveless lumber jacket displayed his tattoos radiantly. His name, his mother’s, as well as some music symbols, stretched across his arm in black ink.

“Some random excuse to get a tattoo,” he laughs.

For the past seven years, Samuel Ayoleyi, professionally known as Reekado Banks, has always shone as a maverick…