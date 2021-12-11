Remy Martin celebrates Bayo One Lawal with limited edition 24-carat gold decanter | The Guardian Nigeria News

Following in what has now become an iconic tradition, the world-renowned House of Remy Martin produced 24-carat gold bottle is now available in Nigeria for collectors.

Opting for a trendy, ‘Pixar’ theme, the decanter, label, and presentation box are all encased in a 24-carat gold plating.

This limited edition, of which a very small number are available globally, made its first appearance on social media in November as Remy Martin Team up for Excellence awardee Fashion Designer and Stylist Mr Bayo Oke Lawal posted a customized bottle of this spirit on his social media account to overwhelmingly positive feedback and excitement from his followers.

