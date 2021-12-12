





We all love a sweet-smelling cleanser, but have you ever considered that the ingredients responsible for that lovely scent may also be responsible for the inflammation and redness you experience after using it? When going through the ingredient list on the bottle, most people skip the fragrance part and focus on the main ingredients. Most […]

The post All Your Questions About Fragrances In Skincare Answered appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper