Leicester thrash sorry Newcastle, Palace pile pressure on Benitez | The Guardian Nigeria News

Leicester left Newcastle still rooted in the Premier League relegation zone with a 4-0 victory, while Crystal Palace’s 3-1 win against slumping Everton piled the pressure on Rafael Benitez on Sunday.

Despite being hit by a coronavirus outbreak that left Brendan Rodger without seven players, the Foxes gave Eddie Howe another reminder of the task he faces to keep Newcastle in the top flight as Youri Tielemans struck twice at the King Power.

Howe will be able to call on the resources of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund in the January transfer window and results elsewhere this weekend mean they remain just three points adrift of safety.

But Newcastle face Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United in their next three games and, on this form, will be lucky to escape that run without another severe hit to their goal difference.

Leicester had won just two of their previous nine games in all competitions and were dumped out of the Europa League by Napoli on Thursday.

However, they…