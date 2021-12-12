New PDP leadership not different from its immediate past leadership – APC | The Guardian Nigeria News

All Progressives Congress (APC) says the newly-inaugurated leadership of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has shown early signs that it is not different from its immediate past and sacked leadership.

Sen. James Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee said this in a statement he issued on Saturday in Abuja.

He explained that the semblance could be seen in the utterances and the direction of the new PDP leadership which according to him does not portray hope of a refocused opposition party.

He noted that clearly, the PDP’s sole intent was power-grabbing by any means, ignoring the need for genuine restitution.

He added that the PDP’s new leadership must prove to Nigerians that it was willing and ready to discard its penchant for impunity.

This, he said, it should do by submitting to the new democratic environment entrenched by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government where votes counted in all…