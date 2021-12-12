Over 1.9m doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Lagos





The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says 1,912,394 doses of AstraZeneca and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in the state. Abayomi disclosed this on Sunday through its official Instagram account @profakinabayomi while giving the state’s Vaccination Update as at Dec. 10. According to him, 864, 467 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine were […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper