Pakistan gunmen kill policeman guarding polio vaccinators | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gunmen shot dead a policeman guarding a polio vaccination team in Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, authorities said, the second such killing in two days.

“Two gunmen riding a motorbike opened fire on a policeman who was guarding a two-member female polio vaccination team in the Sheikh Uttar area, killing him on the spot,” Tank district police chief Sajjad Khan told AFP.

Another local police official, Amanat Ali, confirmed the incident and said the assailants had escaped.

No one has taken responsibility for the killing, which comes a day after an attack claimed by the Pakistani Taliban in which two men gunned down a policeman who was guarding a vaccination team in the same area.

The militants on Friday ended a ceasefire with Pakistan’s government mediated with the help of the Afghan Taliban, accusing authorities of violating the terms of the one-month truce.

No progress had been made in fresh negotiations with Pakistan’s government, according to an audio…