Why cement price is highest in Kano, Lagos markets | The Guardian Nigeria News

Despite the closeness of plants to Lagos, cement prices are shooting beyond the roof in reaction to price hike by the manufacturers recently.

While the producers have blamed the increase on the high exchange rate, cost of spare parts and other logistics, builders and other prospective homeowners are worried that they are not enjoying the benefit of nearness to raw material and market.

The Guardian learnt that the distance of haulage of cement products from Ibeshe cement factory owned by Dangote is about 34 kilometres and from Ewekoro and Sagamu cement plants produced by Lafarge is about 68.5 and 67.3 kilometres respectively.

Similarly, the distance from Obajana cement factory to Kano is about 614 kilometres. In Lagos, a 50-kilogramme (kg) bag of Dangote Cement, BUA and Lafarge is sold between N4, 300 and N4, 600 in Abule Egba, Sango Ota and Lekki areas. In Kano, Dangote goes for N4, 500, while BUA N4, 700 and Lafarge cost N4, 450 for 50kg.

It was further gathered that apart from…