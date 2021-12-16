



The Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) has opposed some sections of the proposed Custom Service reform bill before the National Assembly especially the aspect of the amendment that will give the Customs Service regulatory powers in the Free Zones. It says such development will further weaken, subvert Nigeria’s Special Economic Zones. The NEPZA team […]

The post NEPZA kicks against provisions of Custom Service Bill before NASS appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper