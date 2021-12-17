English Football League says quarter of players not planning to get vaccine | The Guardian Nigeria News

A quarter of footballers in England’s three divisions below the Premier League do not intend to be vaccinated against coronavirus as a new wave of infections threatens to bring the season to a standstill.

The English Football League (EFL) released vaccination figures on Thursday, with 10-weekend matches postponed so far in the Championship, League One and League Two due to Covid-19 outbreaks.

Pressure is also mounting on the Premier League to temporarily halt the campaign to allow for a circuit breaker as the number of matches postponed in the top-flight over the past week rose to five.

Britain is battling a surge in positive cases caused by the new Omicron strain of the virus, with a record 88,376 cases recorded on Thursday.

“The latest vaccine data collated for November has shown that 75 percent of players across the EFL are either fully vaccinated, have had a single jab or intend to be vaccinated,” the EFL said in a statement.

“Double vaccinated players total 59…