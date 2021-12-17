Four more Real Madrid players test positive for Covid-19 | The Guardian Nigeria News

Four more Real Madrid players, including Gareth Bale, tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, joining Marcelo and Luka Modric, whose positives were announced the day before.

“Real Madrid C. F. informs that our players Marco Asensio, Gareth Bale, Andriy Lunin and Rodrygo, and our head assistant coach Davide Ancelotti have tested positive for COVID-19,” the club announced in a brief statement in English.

Davide Ancelotti is the son of head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Local media reported that all five had mild symptoms.

Real Madrid announced on Wednesday that Modric and Marcelo had tested positive. On Monday the club also reported cases in its basketball…