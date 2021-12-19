Basketball: Uma-Okoro Foundation donates books, toys to kids | The Guardian Nigeria News

Foundation stocks libraries, classrooms in Lagos, Enugu

Former Nigerian international Ukoha Michael Uma-Okoro has provided books and toys to children as part of his foundation’s way of giving back to the community.

Michael Uma-Okoro, a product of Dodan Warriors Academy based in Ilupeju and a beneficiary of the Giant of Africa programme while impacting on children through the Uma-Okoro Foundation said the essence was to provide for children what their peers are enjoying but could not because they don’t have access to them.

The community outreach programme this year had children in the Amuwo Odofin community with over 400 kids benefitting from food items, cloths, shoes, books and toys.

At the Ojokoro community also in Lagos, the foundation equipped a library with 317 amazing books for both children and adults.

Not stopping in Lagos, the…