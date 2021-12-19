Germany warns Russia over Nord Stream ‘consequences’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

German Economic Affairs Minister Robert Habeck warned in an interview published on Saturday of “severe consequences” for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany if Moscow attacked Ukraine.

The Baltic Sea pipeline is set to double supplies of cheap natural gas from Russia to Germany, which the European Union’s top economy says is needed to help it transition from coal and nuclear energy.

But the 10-billion-euro ($12 billion) project has for years been dogged by delays and drawn fierce criticism from Germany’s eastern EU allies like Poland and from the United States.

Critics say the project will increase Europe’s dependence on Russian gas and Ukraine has described it as a…