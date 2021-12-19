Premier League prepares for Covid summit as Man City show class | The Guardian Nigeria News

Coronavirus forced the postponement of a swathe of Premier League games this weekend but for leaders Manchester City it was business as usual.

Pep Guardiola’s men hammered Newcastle 4-0 in one of only four games to take place, while Liverpool lost ground with a 2-2 draw at Tottenham.

Chelsea also stumbled again, held 0-0 by Wolves at a foggy Molineux, but Arsenal continued their recent resurgence, crushing Leeds to press their credentials for a top-four finish.

AFP Sport picks out three talking points from the action in the English top-flight.

Covid crisis

Premier League clubs are meeting on Monday to discuss the fast-escalating Covid-19 crisis, which threatens to derail the season.

Managers have called for clarity on the criteria used to call off matches, with growing concerns over the integrity of the competition.

Manchester City has already played three games more than Tottenham, who had a two-week break before Sunday’s home fixture against Liverpool.

The Premier League…