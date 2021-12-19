Takeaways from Buhari’s epic visit to Turkey – by Garba Shehu | The Guardian Nigeria News

The purpose of the President’s trip to Turkey, December 16th to 19th was to participate in the 3rd Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit, with an appealing theme: “Enhanced Partnership for Common Development and Prosperity.”

Our national strategy was laid out before departure, based on a strong optimism that the summit will work well for all the leaders.

Turkey is serious about working with Africa in a win-win relationship. Though not yet accepted as a member of the EU, it is a major player in the continent in many ways and is a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Turkey also has strong links in the Middle East. In Asia, the competition is stiff, with China, Japan, South Korea and the rest. But see what discipline, national mobilization and determination have brought Turkey to where it is today. So, Africa may seem for them, a good bet for solidarity and market.

For us on the continent, it is not in doubt that the big countries are not outrightly helpful at…