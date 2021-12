Is it even Christmas if Jollof rice isn’t the main dish? Uh, we think not (and you can take that to the bank). The anti-Christmas Jollof campaigners in their bit at treason have yet again used outrageous, even slanderous adjectives to qualify Jollof, calling it everything from “boring” to “old,” to “uninviting,” neither of which […]

The post 5 Types of Jollof Rice To Try This Yuletide Season appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper