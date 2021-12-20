Buhari announces `bonanza’ for Police, health workers as he clocks 79 | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari, who marked his 79th birthday in the week under review, coincidently approved a new salary structure for officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to boost their morale and productivity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president, who marked the anniversary in Istanbul, Turkey, on Dec. 17, had also ordered the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Zainab Ahmed, to release the salaries of health workers, including doctors that were seized while enforcing the no-work, no-pay policy.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, confirmed this development when he fielded questions from State House correspondents in Abuja, after a closed-door meeting with the president on Dec. 16.

Earlier on Dec. 15, the president through the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, had announced the provision of a 20 per cent peculiar allowance for the police.

He said: “I am particularly very happy today to…