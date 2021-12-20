Killings: ACF unhappy with Buhari, Northern Governors | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has expressed concern over the alleged lack of empathy by Northern Governors to communities being attacked and killed by bandits and other criminals in the region.

In a statement issued by the ACF National Publicity Secretary Mr Emmanuel Yawe on Monday in Kaduna, the Forum noted that the governours have not been showing enough sympathy to the victims.

It added that the attitude of the governors, including President Muhammadu Buhari, portrayed them as only concerned about their lives and that of members of their families.

“The President and the northern governors are unwittingly creating the impression that only their lives, those of their immediate family members and their offices matter,” the ACF added.

According to the ACF, apart from Gov. Umara Zulum of Borno, neither the president nor the governors have bothered to visit affected communities to show empathy and sympathy for the victims.

“The ACF would like to put on record…