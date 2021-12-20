Police investigate alleged N22m Bitcoin extortion by officers | The Guardian Nigeria News

The police have set up a Special Investigation Panel on the alleged extortion of N22 million worth of Bitcoin from some Nigerians by DSP Cordelia Nwawe and others.

Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Frank Mba, stated on Monday in Abuja that the panel was constituted by the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Baba, to conduct transparent investigation into the allegation.

He explained that the investigation became imperative following reports in the media about the involvement of the officers in the alleged extortion.

He stated that media reports listed the supposed victims as Morakinyo Peter and Yusuf Dayo, who were allegedly extorted at gunpoint on July 14, 2021 while driving along Ikoyi/Ajah Expressway, Lagos State.

Mba said the serving officers named in the alleged extortion were attached to the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), Alagbon, Lagos.

“Consequently, the police personnel allegedly indicted in the reports have been ordered to report to the Special…