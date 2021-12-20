Sanwo-Olu signs N137.3b largest fixed bond by state government | The Guardian Nigeria News

*Commissions network of 9-roads, bridge in Kosofe

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, signed the necessary documents required by the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to finalise the issuance of Lagos State’s N137.3b 13% 2021/2031 Fixed Rate Bond Series IV Bond Issuance, under the N500b fourth debt issuance programme of the state.

Speaking at the signing ceremony with the issue houses in attendance, Sanwo-Olu said the conclusion of the process will bring to 377.715b the total value of bond issued from the Lagos State 500b debt issuance programme.

The governor stated that though the plan was to raise up to N125b but closed the book build with bids totalling N137.3b.

” This strong response from the investing community – to our administration’s debut bond issuance – is humbling and is indeed a testament to continued investor confidence in the State’s ability to deliver on its infrastructural and socio-economic developmental objectives; and to meet…