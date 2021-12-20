Umahi kicks-off campaign on COVID-19 vaccination in Ebonyi | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi, on Monday in Abakaliki, kicked off campaign on COVID-19 vaccination for resident of the state.

Umahi, while inaugurating the campaign at a brief ceremony at the Ecumenical Centre, encouraged citizens to freely take the vaccines, as they were effective and free of side effects.

He called on staffers of the Ministry of Health and local government chairmen to step up efforts to ensure that the state reached its target in vaccine administration.

“We will work with the local government chairmen so that if it is possible, we will go from house to house to administer the vaccines.

“We are almost the last. We have always come first in financial transparency and others. The ministry of health will have no holiday; they will have to move from house to house.

“May I, with total gratitude to God, inaugurate massive, total and dedicated vaccination of all Ebonyi citizens who are above 18 years,” Umahi said.

Also speaking, Commissioner for Health, Dr Daniel…