Yuletide demand spikes airfares by 200% amid haze disruptions, delays — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Economy tickets sell at N100,000 on average

• Consumer satisfaction tumbles as travellers suffer without protection

• NCAA alerts pilots, crew to poor visibility, safety precautions

• We have low capacity to meet demand surge, operators confess

Nigerians travelling by air this season is in for one of the most expensive pricing regimes in local airfares, but without corresponding value for money or customer satisfaction.



While airfares offered by the local operators have twice doubled and cost an average of N100,000 for less than an hour flight, the number of flight delays has also hit a frustrating threshold with travellers left to lament and weep at the airport terminals without succour.



Conspicuously missing in the confusion is the consumer protection department of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), two agencies mandated to enforce the rights of consumers and mete sanctions…