Actress Mercy Macjoe donates school apparels to LEA Primary School Abuja | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nollywood actress, Mercy Macjoe has affirmed her status as a humanitarian and philanthropist when she visited LEA Primary School, Gwarinpam, Abuja to donate complete school apparels to the girls of the school last week.

Macjoe, who said she is passionate about “Education for the Girl Child” and all children made the humanitarian gesture in partnership with The KMA Foundation and the staff of the school who made the landmark event possible.

Speaking with the media the actress gave an insight into her reason behind the gesture, hinting that the act would be the first of many to come as she is poised to do more in the future.

“This is something I am passionate about, that is, education for the Girl Child” and for all children. The joyful and exhilarating expression on the children’s faces while donating complete School Apparel for girls at the LEA Primary School Gwarinpa Abuja” has furthermore encouraged me to do even more,” she said.

“As the Founder of…