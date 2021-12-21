



President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, received the booster dose of the Pfizer Biotech vaccine administered by his Chief Personal Physician, Dr Suhayb Rafindadi. Thereafter, the President’s vaccination card was signed by the Director-General of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Speaking on the significance, Dr […]

The post Buhari gets COVID-19 booster vaccine in Aso Villa appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper