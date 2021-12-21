Customs reveals content of suspected arms laden container | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Tincan Island Port Command, has revealed items found in a 40 feet container suspected to be laden with arms.

The Public Relations Officer of TinCan Customs, Mr Uche Ejesieme, made the disclosure in a statement in Lagos on Tuesday.

Ejesieme said the contents were revealed after a physical examination with the Department of State Services (DSS), the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria, the police and others.

Ejesieme said that swift action from the command also led to the apprehension of a suspect who was kept in detention at the customs facility.

He added that a thorough investigation would lead the command to the masterminds of this illicit import for proper sanction.

“The media and the public will recall that on Dec. 17, at exactly 16:30hrs, our operatives stumbled on a container suspected to be carrying uncustomed goods with specific suspicion of it being pistols and some rounds…