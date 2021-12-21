





British popstar Dua Lipa and boyfriend Anwar Hadid have reportedly called quits on their two-year long relationship. Reports state that the duo could not sustain their spark despite engaging in crisis talks and taking a break. Known for breaking up and getting back together, an inside source speaking to celebrity gossip site Deux Moi confirmed that […]

The post Dua Lipa And Boyfriend Anwar Hadid Call It Quits After Two Years appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper