Electoral Bill: All eyes on lawmakers at decisive plenary today | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Buhari, NASS likely to dump public interest, vote parties’ choice

• Imposing direct primary on political parties will cause trouble in polity, says Buhari

• APC mum on refusal to assent bill

• Outright rejection of bill shows APC’s hatred for democracy – PDP

• Wike: Refusal to sign amendment bill is APC’s scheme to rig 2023 elections

• Exercise your veto power now, YIAGA, NCP challenge lawmakers

• ADP insists on electronic transmission of results, urges lawmakers to resend bill

A day after the expiration of the 30-day window for the President’s assent or rejection to the electoral act amendment bill, President Muhammadu Buhari, it was gathered yesterday, may have declined assent to the 2021 Electoral Act Amendment bill, stating that signing it into law will cause trouble among political parties in the country.

All eyes will be trained on the National Assembly today as lawmakers convene for their last plenary of 2021. Members of the National Assembly are…