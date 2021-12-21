Emmanuel signs 2022 Appropriation Bill into law | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom on Monday signed the 2022 Appropriation Bill into law with a total outlay of N586.88 billion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the 2022 budget christened: “Budget of Redefining Standards,” was passed by the State House of Assembly on Dec.2 with an increase of N4.77 billion.

This represented an increase of 0.8 per cent from the initial estimate of N582.12 billion presented by the governor.

The 2022 Appropriation Bill signed into law is made up of N261.96 billion as recurrent and N324.91 billion of capital expenditure.

Emmanuel assented to the 2022 Appropriation Bill during an expanded Executive Council meeting.

He commended the State House of Assembly, Ministry of Finance, Budget Office, Accountant General office and other government agencies involved in the budgetary process for its timely passage.

“We are believing that with God on our side 2022 will be better than 2021. It is expedient to sign the bill early enough…