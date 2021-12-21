Husband, wife become police commissioners as PSC promotes officers





The Police Service Commission has approved the promotion of two assistant inspectors-general of Police to the next rank of Deputy Inspectors-General; it also approved the promotion of six Commissioners of Police to Assistant Inspectors-General of Police and the elevation of seventeen Deputy Commissioners of Police to Commissioners of Police. Husband and wife who joined the […]

