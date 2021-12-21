NPHCDA, others recognised at national human rights awards  | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has emerged the best federal institution for its impact towrads the realisation of human rights in Nigeria. Other awardees include the governors of Borno and Rivers States, Babagana Zulum and Nyesom Wike.



The award was bestowed on the agency by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) during a ceremony held recently to commemorate the International Human Rights Day and the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the United Nations General Assembly.



This year’s edition of the awards ceremony, which had ‘Equality’ as its theme, recognises federal and state institutions as well as civil society organisations that have, in the last 12 months, contributed to the realisation of human rights in the country.



NHRC Chairperson, Dr. Salamatu Hussaini Sulaiman, said the aim of the awards was to recognize the efforts of institutions and individuals and encourage them to do more,…