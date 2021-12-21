Presidency replies opposition’s derision of Buhari’s visit to Lagos | The Guardian Nigeria News

Presidency on Monday frowned at attempts by opposition People’s Democracy Party (PDP) to trivialise President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent visit to Lagos for cheap political goals.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity also condemned the recruitment of some religious leaders by the PDP to tarnish the good image of the president over the visit.

In a statement issued in Abuja, Shehu highlighted the significance of Buhari’s visit to Lagos State.

“On Dec. 9, in Lagos, President Muhammadu Buhari launched a made-in-Nigeria Naval defence ship, NNS Oji.

“He and inducted other vital military assets that improved the country’s capabilities to fight increased piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.

“’With the waters off the coast of Nigeria seeing increased attacks – with 35 cases in 2020 – these new naval ships entered service at the most opportune time.

“Designed by Nigerians and built by Nigeria’s Naval Dockyard, the ships are the…