Senate passes finance bill two weeks after transmission | The Guardian Nigeria News

Senate on Tuesday at plenary passed the Finance Bill 2021, transmitted to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari, on Dec 7.

The passage of the bill followed consideration of a report by the Joint Committee on Finance; Customs, Excise and Tariff; Trade and Investment.

Presenting the report, the Chairman of the Joint Committee, Sen. Solomon Adeola (APC-Lagos), said the bill seeks to support implementation of the 2022 Federal Budget of Economic Growth and Sustainability by proposing key specific taxation, customs, excise, fiscal and other relevant laws.

According to him, a total of 12 Acts were amended under the finance bill which contains 39 clauses.

He said the bill seeks to promote fiscal equity, align domestic tax laws with global best practices, introduce tax incentives for infrastructure and capital markets, support small businesses and promote increase government revenue.

“The Finance Act 2020 was predicated essentially on having no new taxes and no new incentives…