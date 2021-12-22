Electoral Bill: Senators delay recess, ‘collect’ signatures to override Buhari | The Guardian Nigeria News

• We’ll decide next line of action in 2022, says Gbajabiamila

• You have 30 days to override President or remove contentious clauses from bill, CSOs to NASS

• Falana: Buhari, a beneficiary of direct primary, reasons for rejecting bill misleading

• We’re not scared of direct primary, governors insist

• President has rubbished democracy, says NCFront

It was a death foretold. It was also a golden opportunity that presented itself for President Muhammadu Buhari to show that of a truth, he is a born-again democrat. But, the President blew it and disappointed Nigerians and there is outrage in the land!

Last Friday, The Guardian had extensively reported on concerns as hope dimmed on the electoral bill seeing the light of the day as President Buhari’s refusal to sign into law the bill was close to the 30 days deadline.

The overheated drama surrounding the jinxed bill continued with its twists and turns, yesterday, as the Senate held a closed-door session after President…