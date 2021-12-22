Kumuyi reveals how Deeper life pastor recovered from COVID-19, says COVID-19 real | The Guardian Nigeria News

The General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, has reaffirmed that COVID-19 is real following his personal observation with his junior pastors and reassures the world of God’s solution to every problem.

Kumuyi stated that the virus is not politically arranged as widely believed and noted that the experiences of some DLBC members in Nigeria and abroad, showed that the virus is real.

The cleric spoke in Lagos on Tuesday at an interaction with the press ahead of the church’s global crusade which started on today. The event tagged ‘Great Miracle Explosion’, will run till December 26 at the Deeper Life International Conference Centre, Km 42, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Responding to questions on the virus, Kumuyi said: “Concerning COVID, I want to say that from my observations, from looking at things, I know that Covid-19 is real; it is not fake, it is not a politically arranged thing to do whatever. It’s real.

“We’ve had people who had…